Man dies in car crash on Belt Parkway

A 19-year-old man was killed in a car crash on the Belt Parkway Sept. 7.

Cops said the man was in the back of a 2018 Lexus RX350 traveling west near exit 2. At 1:17 a.m., the 18-year-old driver failed to make a curve, drove onto the grass shoulder and hit several trees. The car rolled over several times and came to a stop on its passenger side.

The 19-year-old suffered head and body trauma and was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The driver and another passenger were treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.