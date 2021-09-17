Police Beat: Man robbed at gunpoint in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WOMAN ATTACKED

A 63-year-old woman was attacked on 87th Street Sept. 11. Cops said she was walking on Fifth Avenue at 5 a.m. when someone grabbed her head from behind and pushed her to the ground.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

A 26-year-old man was threatened on Bay Ridge Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway Sept. 8. Cops said a man approached the victim at midnight, said, “I’m going to shoot you,” and took out a metal pipe.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

An unlocked car was robbed on Gelston Avenue and 88th Street Sept. 10. Cops said the thief stole credit cards and $79.

BATTERY NOT INCLUDED

A thief stole a battery from a moped on Seventh Avenue and 64th Street Sept. 8.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

HIT WITH BOTTLE

A 28-year-old man was attacked on Quentin Road and West First Street Sept. 11. Cops said he was walking home at 4:20 a.m. when someone hit him in the forehead with a glass bottle, leaving him with cuts.

GAME OVER

Two men robbed a 23-year-old man at gunpoint on 20th Avenue and 74th Street Sept. 6. Cops said the victim met the men to buy a video game console. Instead, they threatened to kill him, took $780 and fled in a black Sedan.

MONEY LAUNDERING

A laundromat on Bath Avenue and Bay 34th Street was robbed Sept. 11. Cops said a man broke in at 6:15 p.m. and stole the register and $600.

WHERE’S MY BIKE?

An electric bike was stolen from a driveway on Bay Ridge and 14th avenues Sept. 11. Cops said the owner parked it at 9:30 a.m. and it was gone when she came back two hours later.