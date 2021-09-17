Police Beat: Man robbed at gunpoint in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct
The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.
WOMAN ATTACKED
A 63-year-old woman was attacked on 87th Street Sept. 11. Cops said she was walking on Fifth Avenue at 5 a.m. when someone grabbed her head from behind and pushed her to the ground.
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
A 26-year-old man was threatened on Bay Ridge Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway Sept. 8. Cops said a man approached the victim at midnight, said, “I’m going to shoot you,” and took out a metal pipe.
LOCK YOUR DOORS
An unlocked car was robbed on Gelston Avenue and 88th Street Sept. 10. Cops said the thief stole credit cards and $79.
BATTERY NOT INCLUDED
A thief stole a battery from a moped on Seventh Avenue and 64th Street Sept. 8.
62nd Precinct
The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.
HIT WITH BOTTLE
A 28-year-old man was attacked on Quentin Road and West First Street Sept. 11. Cops said he was walking home at 4:20 a.m. when someone hit him in the forehead with a glass bottle, leaving him with cuts.
GAME OVER
Two men robbed a 23-year-old man at gunpoint on 20th Avenue and 74th Street Sept. 6. Cops said the victim met the men to buy a video game console. Instead, they threatened to kill him, took $780 and fled in a black Sedan.
MONEY LAUNDERING
A laundromat on Bath Avenue and Bay 34th Street was robbed Sept. 11. Cops said a man broke in at 6:15 p.m. and stole the register and $600.
WHERE’S MY BIKE?
An electric bike was stolen from a driveway on Bay Ridge and 14th avenues Sept. 11. Cops said the owner parked it at 9:30 a.m. and it was gone when she came back two hours later.