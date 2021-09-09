Police Beat: Man robbed at gunpoint inside home, road rage stabbing in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 26-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in his home on 10th Avenue and 68th Street Aug. 31. Cops said the victim woke up on the couch at 5 p.m. and saw a man stealing his property. He confronted the thief, who pointed a gun at him and fledwith credit cards and $450 in cash.

SOUND AND FURY

A 73-year-old man was attacked during an argument on Fourth Avenue and 68th Street Aug. 28. Cops said the man approached a black SUV at 6:50 p.m. and complained about loud music. The car’s occupant took out a knife, hit him in the head with an unknown object and fled west on 68th Street.

BUSTED FOR ASSAULT

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 66-year-old man on Fifth Avenue and 66th Street Sept. 5. Cops said the man followed the victim to a park restroom at 9:50 a.m., complained about his coughing and punched him in the face. The victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

QUICK GETAWAY

A crook stole a double-parked Hyundai Santa Fe on Third Avenue and 73rd Street Aug. 29. Cops said the driver, a 75-year-old man, left the car unlocked with the keys inside at 2 a.m.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ROAD RAGE STABBING

A 28-year-old driver was stabbed on Quentin Road and West Sixth Street Sept. 2. Cops said the man honked his horn at another car that was going too slowly. When the cars stopped at a red light, the other driver got out and stabbed the man in the back.

NECKLACE STOLEN

A 79-year-old woman was robbed on Bay 23rd Street and 86th Street Sept. 3. Cops said a man and a woman called her over to a white SUV at 1:30 p.m., snatched her necklace and drove away.

TEEN ROBBED

A 15-year-old boy was attacked and robbed by two boys on 18th Avenue and 65th Street Aug. 24. Cops said the attackers approached the boy at 10 p.m., pushed him against a garage, kicked him and stole $50 and a pair of glasses. The victim told cops he knows the attackers.

TRAIN ROBBERY

A 25-year-old woman was robbed on a southbound N train Sept. 4. Cops said she fell asleep on the train, woke up at Kings Highway and West Seventh Street and saw that her wallet was gone. The crook used her credit cards at a nearby pharmacy.