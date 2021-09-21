Sunny skies greet return of traditional Hoban Run

Bay Ridge had a big turnout for one of its fallen heroes Sept. 19.

For the 33rd year, Xaverian H.S. hosted the annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run. Hoban, a Xaverian graduate, was murdered in the line of duty in 1988 at age 26.

The event included a race for adults and one for kids.

Proceeds go to the Hoban Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to Xaverian students whose parents are New York City police officers.

Councilmember Justin Brannan presented a $5,000 council donation to the scholarship fund.

Last year’s event was virtual due to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t have asked for more perfect weather for the return to the in-person Hoban Run,” said Elizabeth Donohue, a member of the Ridge Runners. “We look forward to this race every year for some friendly local competition and to celebrate with our neighbors at the BBQ afterwards.”

“Tradition is about [having] an event that started 33 years ago to honor a life we lost in our community and keep it going year after year,” said State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

“The men and women that wake all odd hours of the night, put on that uniform, go to their precincts and walk the precincts and beats keeping our streets safer – we have to keep those in mind in everything we do,” said Assemblymember Michael Tannousis.

