Suspect nabbed for arson at 18th Avenue Feast

Fire marshals arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a ticket booth at the 18th Avenue Feast.

Adnan Ali Hussein, 28, was taken into custody Sept. 2. He is accused of setting fire to the booth on 68th Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 24.

Surveillance images show the suspect lighting the booth on fire.

The FDNY said surveillance video shows Hussein lighting the booth – and nearly himself – on fire. He was charged with arson in the third degree, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

“Arson is not only a serious crime but also an extremely reckless act that can have devastating effects on the entire community,” said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “Our fire marshals quickly apprehended this individual before he caused any further damage or harm to New Yorkers.”

Photos courtesy of FDNY