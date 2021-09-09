T.E.A.L. hosts events to fight ovarian cancer

Tell Every Amazing Lady will host several events to promote National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The nonprofit group appeared at a Brooklyn Cyclones game at Maimonides Park Sept. 3. Former Councilmember Rafael Espinal, whose mother died of ovarian cancer, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Parachute Jump at Luna Park and Brooklyn Borough Hall were lit teal, the official color symbolizing the disease.

Rafael Espinal and Cyclones Mascot Pee Wee during the T.E.A.L. event at Maimonides Park.

T.E.A.L. also hung ribbons to help businesses affected by COVID-19. On Sept. 8, they went to the North Flatbush BID, Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID and Myrtle Avenue BID.

Throughout September, the group is hosting its first virtual National T.E.A.L. Walk/Run/Ride. Participants can choose their experience from anywhere in the world. All will receive a customized bib, raffle entry and a virtual goodie bag and every registration comes with a discount for a T.E.A.L. event next year. Options include a two-mile walk, a 5K run and a 5K bike ride. To register or donate, visit https://tealwalk.org.

“Many women are unaware of the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, as well as the fact that there currently is no screening test for the disease,” said program manager Courtney Donahue-Taleporos. “As a result, most cases are caught at a late stage. With September being National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, it’s the perfect time to raise our voices and tell every amazing lady about ovarian cancer.”