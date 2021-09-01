Two more from Brooklyn arrested for taking part in U.S Capitol riot

From brooklyneagle.com

Two more Brooklynites have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol break-in and riot in Washington, D.C.

The two men, both in their twenties, are identified as Antonio Ferrigno of Sheepshead Bay and Francis Connor of Dyker Heights. According to an FBI special agent whose name was blacked out in an official document, they traveled to Washington D.C. with another Brooklyn resident, Anton Lunyk, on or before Jan. 6, 2021.

Lunyk already has a pending case in D.C. District Court based on his involvement in the events of Jan. 6. Federal agents found photos of both Connor and Ferrigno inside the Capitol with Lunyk on Lunyk’s Instragram account.

Lunyk’s Instagram account, the FBI agent’s affidavit says, had links to Ferrigno’s Instagram account, under the name aferrigno13, and Connor’s account, under the user name francisconnor.

Several images show Ferrigno in the company of another defendant, Anthime Gionet aka Baked Alaska, “within the designated working space of a U.S. Senator.” Gionet, described by CBS News as an “alt-right internet provocateur,” took part in the 2017 Charlottesville “United the Right” rally.

The unnamed FBI agent said in the document, “In my duties as a special agent, I have participated in investigations during the course of which I have conducted physical surveillance, interviewed witnesses, executed court-authorized search warrants, and used other techniques to secure relevant information. Currently, I am tasked with investigating criminal activity in and around the Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021.”

In several cell phone videos, according to the agent’s statement of facts, “Ferrigno appears to be wearing a matching outfit of a navy Trump hat, black jacket, light blue-ripped jeans, dark colored shoes and a Trump scarf.” Connor appeared to be wearing :

a matching outfit of a dark-in-color winter hat, multi-colored scarf, and boots.”

Furthermore, cell phone records obtained by a warrant also show a video with Connor jumping out of a window.

So far, at least 630 defendants have been arrested in connection with their role in the insurrection. The case of Connor and Ferrigno is slated to be tried in Washington, D.C.