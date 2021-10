A 90-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car while crossing a Gravesend street Sept. 28.

Cops said Rahel Guindi and another woman, 61, were crossing at Avenue U and Ocean Parkway at 11 a.m. when they were hit by a 2016 Subaru Forester turning left on Ocean Parkway.

They were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where Guindi was pronounced dead. The other woman is in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.