Atlantic Antic comes roaring back

From brooklyneagle.com

After missing a year due to COVID-19, health organizations sponsor Main Stage

After a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the belly dancers, bands, pony rides, and vendors returned to the 46th Annual Atlantic Antic on Sunday.

The weather was perfect and the mood was upbeat as crowds milled along the oldest and largest street festival in Brooklyn. Atlantic Avenue was closed to traffic from Fourth Avenue to Hicks Street.

Unlike many festivals in New York City, most of the vendors at the Antic are local businesses and community organizations, and each block takes on its own special flair. International food from Arabic and Latin America, American regional and European chefs make the Antic a foodie’s delight.

This year, the Main Stage and the Community Stage were sponsored by health organizations. The Main Stage (featuring acts such as the Amber-Aba Orchestra and Yemeni belly dancers, the New York Arabic Orchestra and more) was sponsored by Mount Sinai Brooklyn Heights. CityMD sponsored the Community Stage, presenting numerous crowd-pleasing acts and DJs.

The Atlantic Antic is organized by the Atlantic Avenue Local Development Corporation, which presented this year’s ninth annual Ambassador Award to Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Attendees scooped up bulk amounts of teas and spices from a booth where delicious aromas wafted out into the street.

Food vendors at the Antic ranged from southern fried shrimp with collard greens to Latin and Arabic specialties and German bratwurst.