Boy Scouts honor leaders at annual breakfast

The Bay Ridge Boy Scouts honored leaders and supporters at the annual Breakfast for Scouting Oct. 20.

The event took place at the Bay Ridge Manor at 476 76th St.

Emcee Harry D’Onofrio with local Boy Scouts. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Honorees included Cubmaster John Cafiero, Commissioner Chair of Pack 313 Christina Cafiero, longtime scouting supporters Frank and Alice Keating, Assistant Scout Master of Troop 13 Miroslaw Brzezinski and Brian Long, CEO of Long & Delosa Construction Group.

Emcee Harry D’Onofrio said the event was two years in the making and was a big success.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Due to the efforts of the honorees at the breakfast today and other events, Boy Scouts of America was able to award over $30,000 in camperships to scouts in need last year,” D’Onofrio said. “The scouts have a saying, ‘No one left behind.’ The breakfast was a good start and kick-off to fundraising long overdue.”