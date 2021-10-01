Boys High runs past Fort Hamilton

The Fort Hamilton Tigers (0-1) hosted Boys High (0-1) for the second game of their PSAL Football season. With primary running back Charles Kitsakos out with a sprained ankle, the Tigers played the Kangaroos to a scoreless first quarter.

In the second quarter, Boys High running back Nigel Wright opened with a 5-yard run, followed by Tariq Ashby’s 20-yard dash to make the score 12-0. On the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers answered back on Brandon Aranda’s “electric” 75-yard return to make the score 12-7 by the end of the half.

The Kangaroos wasted no time getting back on the board in the third quarter as Wright scored again on a 40-yard run to make the score 20-7. The Tigers subsequently made a fumble recovery on their own 40-yard line, where quarterback Mark Kiss started a 60-yard scoring drive. Reaching the five-yard line, Kiss pitched to Aranda on a sweep to make the score 20-13. Instead of kicking the extra point, the Tigers opted to give the ball to Will Paloumbis for a successful 2-point “Wildcat” conversion play to narrow the score to 20-15.

In the fourth quarter the Kangaroos exploded for one last touchdown as Ashby scored on a 60-yard run to make the final score 28-15.

The 0-2 Tigers head to Queens next week to take on the 1-1 Bayside Commodores.