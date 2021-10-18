Condo sales begin at DUMBO’s new tallest building

From brooklyneagle.com

Sales have begun at Olympia Dumbo, the tallest residential building in the much-sought-after DUMBO neighborhood.

Olympia Dumbo’s condo units are the most expensive in Brooklyn, according to online sources. The property, according to the developer, Fortis Property Group, “offers 76 residences, ranging from one to five bedrooms with private terraces, plus penthouses, starting at approximately $1.75 million.”

In general, DUMBO is now the most expensive neighborhood in Brooklyn, according to a report from Property Shark in January that was referenced in the Eagle. “Despite a 31 percent drop in the number of sales in the neighborhood from last year, prices in DUMBO edged up 8 percent, resulting in a median sale price of $1.625 million for DUMBO co-ops and condos,” the report said.

The 33-story condo tower, designed by Hil West, is described as featuring “sail-like architecture.” The terraces on one side are receded a little on each floor, giving the building a step-like — or sail-like — appearance. This evokes the waterfront neighborhood’s nautical past.

The terraces at the side of the Olympia building, receding a little on each floor, are meant to give the tower a “sail-like” appearance. Photo by Marchmade

The building, whose actual address is 30 Front St., is named after an early neighborhood, or village, in DUMBO, according to a publicist for Fortis. In the late 18th century, after the American Revolution, brothers Comfort and Joshua Sands founded a settlement called Olympia near today’s Main Street. In time, the settlement was absorbed by the overall town of Brooklyn.

In addition to the condo units, Olympia Dumbo features 38,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces spread over three floors, according to Fortis. Residents enter through a wide entrance into a double-height lobby with an adjoining garden lounge.

The entryway into DUMBO’s new Olympia Dumbo condo building. Photo by Marchmade

The development has a wide array of fitness offerings, including both indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, a private outdoor tennis court with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, a sauna and steam room, a movement studio, a spin center and juice bar.

The colorful children’s playroom at Olympia Dumbo. Photo by Marchmade

As for Olympia Dumbo’s youngest residents, they have access to

a playroom, outdoor shipwreck-themed playground and private park, and a waterpark.

The development is described in detail at its website. Fortis is also the developer of the Long Island College Hospital site in Cobble Hill.