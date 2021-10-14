Driver charged with manslaughter in accident that killed 6-year-old

A Sunset Park man has been arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges for striking and killing a 6-year-old child as she crossed a street in Dyker Heights.



District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “This defendant allegedly recklessly drove into oncoming traffic to get around a vehicle that was in front of him and ended up striking and killing an innocent child. We will now seek to hold him accountable for his actions. I am committed to protecting pedestrians and all who use our streets from unsafe drivers who endanger our community.”



Gonzalez identified the defendant as Qiuhua Zhu, 30, of Sunset Park, Brooklyn. He was arraigned on Tuesday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice William Harrington on a 12-count indictment in which he is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree assault, and related charges.

He remains out on $50,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on Dec. 1, 2021. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

A memorial for 6-year-old Tamy Hiromi Quema at12th Avenue and 67th Street. Facebook photo courtesy of State Sen. Andrew Gounardes



According to the investigation, on Aug. 24, 2021, at approximately 8 p.m., the defendant was allegedly driving a 2017 Lexus GX460 southbound on 12th Avenue, crossing over the solid yellow pavement markings into the opposite lane of traffic and driving around another vehicle directly in front of the defendant’s vehicle.

The other vehicle had stopped and had motioned for the child to cross the street. After driving around the other vehicle, the defendant allegedly made a left turn at the intersection of 67th Street and struck the child, Tamy Hiromi Quema Guachiac, who was crossing 67th Street in the east crosswalk, from north to south, with the pedestrian signal in her favor.



The child was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and died a short time later.



The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Steven Bravo and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Wishart, of the District Attorney’s Blue Zone Trial Bureau, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney Kin Ng, Bureau Chief.