Generally Speaking: Halloween Window Painting Contest set for Oct. 26

According to Bay Ridge Community Council executive secretary and veteran program director Maria Makrinos, the 69th annual Halloween Art Contest will take place Tuesday, Oct. 26. For generations, this event has been highly regarded for its storefront window paintings by elementary, middle and high school students.

Participants at a previous window painting contest.

Fourth graders submit posters and students from fifth to eighth grade and high school are given the opportunity to paint on windows of area businesses. The young artists receive gold, silver or bronze medals for their efforts at an awards assembly usually held at Fort Hamilton High School. Ralph Succar is the president of the Bay Ridge Community Council, which was founded in 1951.

***

This year Fort Hamilton High School marks its 80th anniversary. The school, like its famous neighboring Army base, and P.S. 104 at Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street, was named in honor of Alexander Hamilton. He was one of the most famous founding fathers of America and our nation’s first secretary of the treasury.

Fort Hamilton High School.

The Shore Road school was originally supposed to be an all-boys institution but it opened on Sept. 8, 1941 as a co-ed school. Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, known as “the Little Flower,” came to Bay Ridge on Sept. 24,1940 to set the school’s cornerstone. The school is situated on the former site of the historic Crescent Athletic Club, known during its heyday as the club for the “rich and famous.”

***

A toss of virtual roses and congratulations to Laurie Windsor, who recently became the Brooklyn director for U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Windsor, chair of the youth and education committee at Community Board 11, was a former president of School District 20’s Community Education Council and a member of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee.