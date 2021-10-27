Making Strides walks the walk to fight breast cancer

The American Cancer Society hosted the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk Oct. 10.

The event, which took place on the Riegelmann Boardwalk and ended at Maimonides Park, is a centerpiece of the society’s efforts during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Last year’s event was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a division of the society that raises money for breast cancer research, programs and detection. The first walk in Coney Island took place in 2017.

“We had an amazing time yesterday celebrating and remembering our loved ones at Making Strides of Brooklyn,” said the group’s official Facebook page. “We were so excited to come together in person.”

“Health + Hospitals/Coney Island is grateful for participating in [Making Strides against Breast Cancer] activities that not only raise funds for the ACS but awareness of early detection and services that our network offers all patients who need healthcare,” said Pat Roman, senior associate director for patient relations at the hospital. “We want all New Yorkers to live their healthiest life.”

Although the walk is over, people can still donate at makingstrideswalk.org/brooklyn.