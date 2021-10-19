Man struck, killed by Mercedes at Third Avenue

Two men were arrested after a 42-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Sunset Park Oct. 17.

Police said that at 4:25 a.m., two men, 19 and 24, were inside a Mercedes Benz driving south at Third Avenue and 60th Street when they struck the man, who was driving a Nissan Altima driving east on 60th Street.

A driver was struck and killed by a Mercedes Benz in Sunset Park. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The two suspects tried to flee the scene on foot but were apprehended by officers. Charges are still pending.

The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital- Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.



The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.