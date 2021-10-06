NIA Community Services Network holds annual senior picnics

NIA Community Services Network held its annual senior picnics at Dyker Beach Golf Course Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.

Nearly 600 seniors from Bay Ridge Senior Center, Fort Hamilton, Our Lady of Angels, AMICO, St. Dominic’s and St. Finbar’s enjoyed food, music and dancing.

Borough President Eric Adams, State Senator Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymember Peter Abbate and Councilmember Justin Brannan attended.

NIA President Michael Bové and CEO Mary Anne Cino said in a joint statement that the annual event was a success.

“After last year’s pause, it meant so much to us that we were able to bring back the annual senior picnics this week and see our seniors again,” they said. “So many seniors expressed their appreciation for this special event and we are proud to continue serving these wonderful members of our community.”