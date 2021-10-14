Officer in custody after possible ‘love triangle’ shooting in Bensonhurst

A police officer who works at the 72nd Precinct in Sunset Park is now in custody after she told other cops that she shot two women on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Inside a home at 19th Avenue and 79th Street in Bensonhurst around 5 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was shot dead while the other woman, 23, survived. The one who survived is believed to have had an intimate relationship with the officer.

When cops arrived, the suspect, 31, who was off-duty at the time, told them that she shot two people inside the house. She’s been identified in news reports as Yvonne Wu, an officer at the 72nd.

When they entered the home, the officers saw the 24-year-old woman lying in the living room area with gunshot wounds to her chest and the other woman lying on the floor in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to her torso.

EMS rushed both women to Maimonides Medical Center. The 24-year-old, identified in press reports as Jamie Liang, was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m. The younger woman was listed in “serious but stable” condition, the New York Post reported.

During a press conference a few hours later, Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, said the suspect was a five-and-a-half-year veteran of the NYPD.

Assistant Chief Kemper also said that the NYPD is treating the incident as a homicide and that the motive is believed to be domestic in nature.

“The 23-year-old that was shot in the torso, it’s her home,” he said. “The MOS [“member of the service,” meaning police officer] and her, we believe at this point, had an intimate relationship.”

When asked if the two victims were intimate with each other, he said. “That’s a possibility.”