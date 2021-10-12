Police Beat: Man robbed at knife-point on D train near New Utrecht Avenue, woman’s wallet stolen in Bay Ridge

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

LOCKER THIEF

A man in his 30s robbed a pharmacy on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 65th Street Oct. 3. Cops said he entered the store at 4:50 p.m., walked to the rear employee area and took items from a locker.

BIG SPENDER

A crook stole an 80-year-old woman’s wallet in a grocery store on Third Avenue and 91st Street Oct. 2. Cops said he later charged $244 on her credit cards.

STOLEN CYCLE

A man stole a motorcycle on Ridge Boulevard and Wakeman Place Oct. 2. Cops said the owner parked it due to mechanical failure at 1 p.m. and was waiting for someone to tow it when the thief took off with it.

STRIPPED CAR

A crook stole $1,500 worth of parts from a car parked on Fourth Avenue and 72nd Street Oct. 2. Cop said the thief took brake pads, brake rotors and headlights.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.



KNIFE-WIELDING THIEF

A thief pulled a knife on a 29-year-old man on the D train near New Utrecht Avenue and 62nd Street at 2 a.m. on Oct. 3. Cops said he stole credit cards and a cellphone.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Four men attacked and robbed a 32-year-old man on New Utrecht Avenue and 72nd Street at 11 p.m. on Oct. 2. Cops said the attackers threw the man to the ground, punched him and stole his watch.

HOME INVADED

A man attacked a 32-year-old woman in her apartment on Avenue O and West Sixth Street Oct. 2. Cops said the man entered through the fire escape and punched and strangled the victim when she came home at 3:30 p.m.

ARRESTED IN BOTTLE ASSAULT

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man over the head with a glass bottle on Avenue P and McDonald Avenue at 2 a.m. on Oct. 2. The 53-year-old victim was treated at a nearby hospital.