Police Beat: Pharmacy, jewelry store robbed, man held at knifepoint in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

OUT OF TIME

A burglar broke into an apartment on Fifth and Ovington avenues Oct. 12. Cops said the tenant came home at 10:15 p.m. to find that the front door had been tampered with and that six watches and a bottle of liquor were missing from his bedroom.

ALCO-HAUL

A crook stole alcoholic drinks from a pharmacy on Third Avenue and 71st Street Oct. 17. Cops said he entered the store at 3:45 p.m., took beer and alcoholic lemonade and left without paying.

JEWEL THIEF

A man stole jewelry and cash from a store on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street Oct. 14. Cops said he walked into the store at 4:30 p.m., asked an employee about a specific item and then stole cash and a gold Cuban link from the cabinet behind the counter.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

HELD AT KNIFEPOINT

A 33-year-old man was threatened at knifepoint by two men on 18th Avenue and 86th Street Oct. 11. Cops said the men, both in their 30s, approached the victim at 2 a.m. and demanded money. The victim was able to run away from the men, who fled south on 18th Avenue toward Benson Avenue.

THREE AGAINST ONE

Three crooks were arrested for allegedly beating and robbing a 21-year-old man on McDonald Avenue Oct.10. Cops said the crooks approached the man at 11:40 p.m. and punched and kicked him. When he fell to the ground, they took his phone and fled with an electric scooter.

ROBBED AT WORK

Thieves stole a 55-year-old man’s phone and debit cards while he was working at a gas station on 16th Avenue and 86th Street Oct. 13. Cops said the victim left the phone and cards on a cardboard box when he went to pump gas at around 12 a.m.

MAN STEALS E-BIKE

Two men in their 30s stole an electric bike on Bay 28th Street and 86th Street at 6 p.m. on Oct.12.