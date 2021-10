A man opened fire during a robbery in Sunset Park Sept. 24

Cops said the victim, 26, was on 58th Street between Third and Fourth Avenues at 8 p.m. when a man demanded his property and hit him in the face with a gun. A second man appeared while the victim was trying to run away and fired a shot from his own gun. The bullet missed the victim and the attackers ran away.

The victim sustained cuts to his head.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.