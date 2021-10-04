Shots fired on Fifth Avenue and 78th Street for second time in a year

A man opened fire on Fifth Avenue and 78th Street Oct. 2.

Cops said witnesses saw the man fire several gunshots and drive away north on Fifth Avenue in a white sedan at 3:44 a.m.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Cops said the shooter has a dark complexion.

Shots were fired near the same location in late October 2020.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.