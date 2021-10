Two teenagers are in critical condition after an SUV hit them in Gravesend Oct. 6.

Cops said a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were riding an electric scooter west on Avenue T at 8:50 p.m. when an SUV going east hit them at the intersection of Avenue T at West Sixth Street.

EMS rushed the teens to Maimonides Medical Center.

The driver stayed at the scene and the NYPD is investigating the accident.