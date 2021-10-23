There’s so much to do for Halloween, it’s scary!

It’s the spooky season again and there are plenty of places where Brooklynites can find the Halloween spirit.

The Haunted Carousel in Prospect Park will be open from 12 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 24 and from Oct. 28 to 31. Kids can take a ride while listening to spooky music. Tickets are $2.50 per ride.

The annual Halloween Harvest will take place this weekend and next at Luna Park in Coney Island. It includes pumpkin decorating, tractor racing and trick-or-treating.

Sahadi’s at Industry City, 52 35th St., will host pumpkin decorating on Oct. 23, 24 and 31. Tickets are $25 and include a reservation for a table, a pumpkin, decorating materials, a hot apple cider and a goodie bag to go. The bar will be open for adults. The event will be indoors and all guests over age 11 must be vaccinated.

Halloween at Luna Park.

The Sixth Annual Spooktacular, sponsored by NIA Community Service Network, will take place on 11th Avenue between 66th and 67th streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 30. Activities will include crafts, treats, a concert, and a costume contest for kids.

NIA will also host the annual Halloween Festival in Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Road and 68th Street, from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 31. Kids can expect an afternoon of treats, concerts, costume contests, crafts and more.

The Alliance for Coney Island will host the 11th Annual Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade at Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Ave., at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30. Entertainment will include shows, bounce houses, arts and crafts, and a performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band, all for free. Participants will be automatically entered in the official Coney Island Halloween Costume Contest.

The Park Slope Civic Council’s annual mini-Halloween Parade will begin on Fifth Avenue between Carroll and President streets on Oct. 30. There will be music by Rolie Polie Guacomole at 11:30 p.m. followed by the parade at noon. Free activities will take place at the Old Stone House from 1 to 3 p.m.

The first annual Sunset Park Halloween Dog Parade will take place on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the park’s flagpole on Sixth Avenue and 41st Street. Owners are encouraged to dress up their pooches.