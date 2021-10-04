Third Avenue Festival’s return a huge success

The return of the annual Third Avenue Festival in Bay Ridge on Sunday, Oct. 3 was a resounding success.

Like most outdoor gatherings, the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The 48th annual festival was held along 25 blocks and included a huge crowd that enjoyed good weather, rides, games, vendors, food and live music.

The three major sponsors were Councilmember Justin Brannan, Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn and the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst and Bay Ridge.

More coverage to come.

























Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta