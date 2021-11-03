Avilés declares victory in 38th Council District

Democrat Alexa Avilés has defeated Conservative/Libertarian Erik Frankel in the race to succeed the term-limited Carlos Menchaca in the 38th City Council District.

The district covers Sunset Park, Red Hook and parts of Borough Park, Dyker Heights and Windsor Terrace.

Avilés received 8,627 votes (80.11 percent) while Frankel received 2,101 votes (19.51 percent) with 99 percent counted as of 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Board of Elections.

The New York Times declared Aviles the winner at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night and she declared victory at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“We won last night,” she said. “Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, the struggle continues. I am a part of a movement. I’m a member of the largest socialist org[anizations] in the United States, the Democratic Socialists of America.”

Avilés was president of the P.S. 172 PTA and is a parent representative of the M.S. 88 School Leadership Team, the chair of the New York City Youth Board and a member of Community Board 7.

Her key endorsements included Democratic Socialists of America New York City, Working Families Party, New York Communities for Change, U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes.

Mitaynes congratulated Avilés on her success.

“Huge congrats to @alexaforcouncil on your resounding victory,” she tweeted. “Looking forward to working alongside you to fight for the working class people of Sunset Park and Red Hook!”

Menchaca also congratulated his successor.

“Congrats to our new Council Member-elect Alexa Aviles for District 38,” he wrote.