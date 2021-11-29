Cathedral Club holds memorial services

The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, the leading lay organization of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, held its annual memorial mass in memory of deceased members of the club at Our Lady of Angels Church, 7320 Fourth Ave. Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, who will retire on Nov. 30 as head of the Diocese and spiritual director of the club, was the main celebrant. Rev. Kevin Abels, pastor of OLA, was a co-celebrant. Club President Pat Russo gave concluding remarks and Knights of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre served as honor guards. The Xaverian High School Pipes and Drums ensemble, led by Michael Twomey, played outside the church.

The club was established on March 1, 1900, by Rev. George Mundelein, who was later elevated by the Vatican to George Cardinal Mundelein of the Diocese of Chicago.

Immediately following the services, the club’s annual Communion breakfast was held at the Bay Ridge Manor, 476 76th St. After addressing the guests, Bishop DiMarzio was presented with a check for his charities fund by Russo and the board of governors.

Other club officers are Vice President Antonio Biondi, Treasurer Richie Re and Recording Secretary Brian Baslin.

We wish to extend our congratulations and well wishes to Bishop DiMarzio for his 18-year stint as head of the Brooklyn Diocese and 25 years of service as a cleric.

Bishop DiMarzio and Pat Russo with Knights of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre.

The Xaverian H.S. Pipes and Drums. Eagle Urban Media photos by Ted General

The Bay Ridge Historical Society had at its November meeting Frank Scaturro, the founder and president of the Grant Monument Association. Ulysses Grant was the 18th U.S. president and his tomb is located at W. 122nd Street and Riverside Drive in Manhattan. Next year will be the 200th anniversary of his birth.