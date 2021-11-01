Firefighters Association says Engine 243 is out of service

The Uniformed Firefighters Association said Engine 243 and Ladder 168 were closed Monday, Nov. 1 in response to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The firehouse, at 8653 18th Ave., serves Bath Beach and Bensonhurst.

The deadline for FDNY personnel to receive at least one shot of the vaccine was Friday, Oct. 29.

“Due to the unconstitutional mandates being forced upon our firefighters, members of E243 and L168 are being sent home, thus forcing the firehouse to close and become out of service,” the association said. “This will put the lives of New Yorkers at risk and this is only the beginning. #StopTheMandate.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said the mandate has led to the closure of dozens of FDNY companies across the city since Friday, and a shortage of thousands of city employees.

“With members being sent home, [Ladder 168] was out of service,” Malliotakis said. “The mayor’s vaccine mandate has now created a life-or-death situation for residents of New York City who may need access to timely emergency services.”

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said medical leave has spiked and he believes it’s related to protests against the mandate.

“It’s obvious,” Nigro said during a conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Generally, 200 people come into our medical office every day. In the past week, it’s been 700 a day. Most – the majority of them – are unvaccinated. This is completely unacceptable. Thanks to those who are stepping up to fill those spots, the department is functioning quite well.”

Nigro said 18 units are out of service and no firehouses have closed. The FDNY has 350 units.

“There are understaffed units and that under-staffing could end immediately if members stopped going sick when they weren’t sick,” Nigro said. “And we hope that ends very soon. And we will go back to staffing our units as they should be.”