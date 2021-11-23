Fort Hamilton hosts annual veterans breakfast

NIA Community Services Network held its annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Oct. 26.

More than 50 veterans attended the event, which took place at the Fort Hamilton Community Club and was co-hosted by State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, Assemblymember Peter Abbate and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Honoree Jerry D’Onofrio, Sr., with Assemblymember Peter Abbate and members of NIA.

Col. Craig Martin, Fort Hamilton’s garrison commander, and James Hendon, commissioner of the New York City Department of Veterans Services, were also on hand.

The breakfast honored Jerry D’Onofrio, Sr., who enlisted in the U.S. National Guard in 1948, just two days after he immigrated from Italy.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes with honoree Jerry D’Onofrio, Sr.

“Despite rainy weather, we had a great time celebrating our veterans again,” said NIA President Michael A. Bové and NIA Board Vice President Jerry Saporito in a joint statement. “This event is held annually as a gesture of our appreciation to all veterans for their incredible service and sacrifices. Let us never forget. NIA thanks all who have served and all who continue to serve our country.”