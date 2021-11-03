Frightful fun was had on Halloween

The frights were back in Brooklyn on Halloween weekend.

NIA Community Service Network hosted its Sixth Annual Spooktacular on 11th Avenue between 66th and 67th streets Oct. 30 and its Halloween Festival in Owl’s Head Park Oct. 31.

Kids enjoyed concerts, a petting zoo, a giant maze, pumpkin decorating and costume contests.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General

“After last year’s pause, it was such a joy to celebrate Halloween again with over 2,500 people at our Annual Spooktacular in Dyker Heights and Halloween Festival in Bay Ridge,” said NIA President Michael A. Bové and CEO Mary Anne Cino in a statement. “We look forward to more holiday celebrations soon.”

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Ted General



The 11th Annual Children’s Halloween Festival and Parade took place at Coney Island’s Maimonides Park Oct. 30.

Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island, said the festival was a great success and the community was happy to have it back.

Marchers in spooky costumes take part in the Halloween parade in Coney Island. Photos courtesy of Alliance for Coney Island

“The skies cleared right before we opened and all attendees were able to enjoy the festival activities, which culminated with the parade down the boardwalk to Luna Park in Coney Island for their free rides,” she said. “To see the many smiling faces and families enjoying themselves and celebrating Halloween was lots of fun.”