A man assaulted a 25-year-old woman on Seventh Avenue and 61st Street Nov. 22.

Cops said he approached her at 8:30 a.m., lifted her skirt and slapped her buttocks. He then ran north on Seventh Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.