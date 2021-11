A man was stabbed on Seventh Avenue and 56th Street Nov. 1.

Cops said two men were arguing at 2:43 p.m. when one hit the other in the head with a metal pipe and stabbed him in the arm, back and hip.

EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The 72nd Precinct said there is a reward of up to $3,500 for information about the crime. Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips via Twitter.