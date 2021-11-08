Moped riders shoot man on 58th Street

Two men on a moped shot a 36-year-old man on Fourth Avenue and 58th Street just after 2 a.m. on Nov 5.

The men fired at the victim several times, hitting him in the lower leg, and fled west on 58th Street and north on Third Avenue, said cops.

EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he is in stable condition.

Each suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black mask.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.