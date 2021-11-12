On the Avenue: Crowds flood Fourth Ave. for Marathon Day!

Thousands of spectators flocked to Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge to cheer on this year’s participants in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7. The famed race’s 26.2-mile course runs through all five boroughs, and fans throughout New York City celebrated its grand return after last year’s cancellation due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Local athletes were among the participants, including several from Ridge Runners, a Bay Ridge-based group of running aficionados.

Resident and group member Elizabeth Donohue was unable to run this year due to injury, but was there “on the avenue” to show her support. She said she hadn’t seen the neighborhood so alive since before the pandemic.

“It felt like one giant party and it was really special to see so many friends train for months and then leave it all out on the course yesterday,” she said. “The Ridge Runners had about 20 members running the marathon and I organized our cheering section at 67th Street and Fourth Avenue.”

Crowds lined the entire avenue cheering wildly for runners from across the globe, including eventual winner Albert Korir of Kenya, who finished with an official time of 2:08:22. If only he had slowed down long enough to stop into some of the many restaurants and businesses along Fourth Avenue! Now that he has won the ultimate prize, who knows — perhaps he will return for another lap around Bay Ridge soon.

New York City Marathon winner Albert Korir of Kenya (center) runs with others in the men’s division down Fourth Avenue. AP Photo by Craig Ruttle

* * *

From Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge to Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, large crowds were expected to support the 102nd annual New York City Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. The parade, which runs from 25th Street to 40th Street, features 300 marching units, 25,000 marchers and 30 floats.

The United Military Veterans of Kings County — sponsors of Brooklyn’s Memorial Day Parade — were included in the event with a float filled with local veterans.

* * *

Speaking of local veterans, they will be the guests of honor on Friday, Nov. 12 at a veterans recognition event hosted by Assemblymember William Colton “on the avenue” at FIAO Il Centro, 8711 18th Ave.



“Please join us as we pay tribute to our heroes who have sacrificed so much to keep our country safe and strong for generations,” organizers said. “We should never forget their selfless sacrifice. We will honor our local veterans in appreciation of their courageous service to our country.