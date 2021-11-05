On the Avenue: Kiwanis Club Votes to Help Our Heroes

Now that’s a vote worth casting!

At the most recent meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge, the Board voted unanimously to show their support for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by donating in advance one year’s worth of monthly contributions from each of the Club’s 50-plus members. Tunnel to Towers, which builds custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, accepts monthly donations of $11 in memory of all those lost on September 11, 2001.

Kiwanians were excited to be able to donate more than $6,500 on behalf of the Ben Bay Kiwanis Foundation right on the spot to benefit these injured heroes and to support such an incredible local organization.

Club President Thomas Aellis, owner of Romantique Double Diamond Limousines in Dyker Heights, said it felt great to see his fellow Kiwanians spring into action for such a worthy cause.

Club President Thomas Aellis (right) and Immediate Past President Scott Palma are pictured during a recent meeting. Photo courtesy of Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club

“This was a simple and heartfelt motion brought to the floor by our Board Parliamentarian, John DeLosa [of Long & DeLosa Construction Group, Ltd], and it just took off,” he explained. “Everyone agreed to make the yearlong donation right then and there to show our heroes how much we appreciate them and the sacrifices they’ve made for our country. And every dollar came from the generosity and individual contributions of our members.”

The Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club meets weekly at Cebu Bar & Bistro, 8801 Third Ave., just another example of good work being done “on the avenue!”

* * *

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but in this case just one will do: Boo!

Colorful Halloween-inspired artwork was showcased “on the avenue” this week as businesses along Bay Ridge’s busiest commercial thoroughfares — namely Third, Fourth and Fifth avenues as well as 86th Street — turned their windows into canvases for talented student artists to share spooky scenes of the season with the community.

The 69th Annual Halloween Window Painting Contest, sponsored by the Bay Ridge Community Council, continued one of Bay Ridge’s grandest traditions on Oct. 28 — just in time for Halloween!

Bay Ridge Community Council President Ralph Succar (far right) encourages the student artists from Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn during a tour of Third Avenue for the 69th Annual Halloween Window Painting Contest. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

BRCC President Ralph Succar said the contest plays an important role in linking families with local businesses.

“With the past year we had with COVID-19, we were looking forward to continuing our tradition and moving ahead with a sense of some normalcy,” Succar said. “The fall art contest was one thing that brought the community and children out to do something we’ve been doing for many years.”

Medals were awarded to all of the participants for their efforts and posted alongside their masterpieces for shoppers to see and appreciate.

* * *

Speaking of something to see, a quick walk along Fifth Avenue should reveal to shoppers what Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID Executive Director Amanda Zenteno has been saying for years: There’s something for everyone on Fifth Avenue.

And new businesses continue to open up along the bustling thoroughfare, which creates excitement for shoppers, according to Zenteno. From new home good stores, to high-quality sweet shops like NutHut, to restaurants, to nail salons, “you really can find it all on Fifth!” she said.

Though inclement weather forced the cancellation of the BID’s most recent #FunOnFifth event, Zenteno said there is still a lot to look forward to “on the avenue,” including a holiday gift-giving guide that will allow residents and visitors to shop for loved ones this holiday season while supporting small businesses.

Happy holidays, indeed!