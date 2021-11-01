Police Beat: Scammers nab woman’s jewelry in Dyker Heights, crooks rob Bensonhurst store

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BUSTED FOR ASSAULT

A 54-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a 53-year-old man in the head with a wooden object on 13th Avenue and 67th Street Oct. 12. Cops said the men got into an argument at around 10 p.m.

HIT WITH KNIFE

A 30-year-old man was robbed on Sixth Avenue and 74th Street at 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 19. Cops said a man pushed him in the back of the head with a small knife, stole his phone and fled.

SCAM ARTISTS RETURN

A crook stole a gold necklace worth $7,000 from an 84-year-old woman on 15th and Bay Ridge avenues Oct. 21. Cops said a dark-colored SUV stopped next to the victim at 4 p.m. A woman inside told her, “I have this for you,” then put a gold-colored necklace around her neck and swiped the one she was wearing.

BATTERY NOT INCLUDED

A crook stole a battery worth $1,647 from a moped at a car rental on Sixth Avenue and 64th Street at 3 a.m. on Oct. 21.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ATTACKED IN STORE

Two crooks stole $3,000 worth of clothes and attacked an employee at a department store on Bay 18th and 86th streets Oct. 24. Cops said the men, in their 40s, entered the store at 3:30 p.m. One of them punched a worker and threatened him with pepper spray and a knife. The crooks fled in a silver Ford SUV.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Four men attacked and robbed a man on 17th Avenue and 77th Street Oct. 23. Cops said the victim was waiting for a cab at 4:30 a.m. when one of the men hit him in the back of the head and stole $800. The crooks ran north on 17th Avenue.

BUSTED FOR ROBBERY

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 28-year-old man on Harway Avenue and Bay 37th Street at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. Cops said the suspect punched the victim in the face, pulled his hair and stole his phone.

GRAB AND RUN

A crook stole cash and jewelry worth $22,000 from a porch on Bay 13th Street and 86th Street Oct. 20. Cops said the victim left her bag on the porch.