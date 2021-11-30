Rotary, Salaam clubs talk turkey with Fort Hamilton troops

The Rotary Club of Verrazano and the Salaam Club of New York gave Thanksgiving turkeys to troops at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Nov. 23.

Last year the clubs did only a drop-off because of COVID-19, but this year they were able to spend time with the troops as well.

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Both organizations are so very happy that we are back doing what we love to do again,” said Rotary member Ralph Succar. “We had more people from our organization attend this year than previous ones due to the excitement of doing what we love to do best.”

Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“For over 20 years, it has been a tradition of the Salaam Club to share our Thanksgiving with our soldiers at the Fort Hamilton Army Base,” said Salaam member John Abi-Habib. “It is a season to be thankful and we are thankful for our freedom and values. We could not have done it without our soldiers.”

“A big thank you to our supportive local community partners for yesterday’s turkey distribution on Fort Hamilton,” the base said on Facebook. “We appreciate your support to our military and community.”