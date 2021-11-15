Teacher charged with sexual abuse of 13-year-old student

Cops arrested a Bay Ridge teacher for the alleged sexual abuse of a student Nov. 12.

Michael D’Anna, 41, allegedly kissed a 13-year-old boy at P.S./I.S. 30 Mary White Ovington, 7002 Fourth Ave., according to the New York Post.

D’Anna was charged with sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

“The school immediately reported this deeply concerning allegation, and this individual has been removed from the school while we follow the necessary steps to pursue termination,” the DOE said in a statement.