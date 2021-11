A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car in Gravesend Nov. 8.

Cops said the boy was walking his dog on Avenue X and West Second Street at 5:44 p.m. when an 80-year-old woman driving a 2005 Chevrolet made a left turn south on West Second Street, rear-ended another car and hit him.

EMS rushed the boy to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is listed in critical but stable condition. The driver and an 85-year-old male passenger were taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for evaluation.