Thief targets elderly women in Third Avenue Foodtown

Surveillance image of a suspect during the Oct. 15 theft. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Three elderly women were robbed in the Foodtown supermarket on Third Avenue and 91st Street in October, according to police.

On Oct. 2, a man stole a purse containing $200 from an 80-year-old woman. He returned Oct. 15 and used an accomplice to distract a 73-year-old woman while he stole a wallet containing credit cards and $600 from her bag. He struck again Oct. 27, snatching an 89-year-old woman’s pocketbook and getting away with credit cards and $26.

Police describe the suspect as light-skinned with black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, brown and black boots, a light-colored hat and a black mask.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

