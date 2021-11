Three people were injured during a three-alarm fire in a deli on Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street Nov. 3.

The FDNY said the blaze began at 7:50 a.m. on the first floor of the four-story building and was under control by 9:38 a.m.

One civilian was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition. Two firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.