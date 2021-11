A 56-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on the Belt Parkway in Gravesend Nov. 14.

Cops said Pennsylvania resident Emma Risper drove her Chrysler Town and Country onto the right shoulder near Exit 6 at 3 a.m. When she got out of the car, she was hit by an unknown vehicle traveling west. The driver left the scene.

Risper suffered severe head and body trauma and was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.

The NYPD is investigating.