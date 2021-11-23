Woman slashed and robbed on 88th Street

A 59-year-old woman was stabbed and robbed on Third Avenue and 88th Street Nov. 16.

Cops said a man walked up behind her at 8:20 p.m. and grabbed her backpack, which contained $2,400, credit cards and a cellphone. The two struggled and the man slashed the woman’s hands and ran down 88th Street toward Ridge Boulevard.



The victim was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and released.

The suspect is a dark-skinned man in his 20s, around 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue face mask, black hoodie jacket and black fitted pants with the letters “RKF.”

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.