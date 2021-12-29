Anti-Semitic attack on 86th Street

A 21-year-old man was attacked on 86th Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues Dec. 26.

Blake Zavadsky and a friend were outside Foot Locker at 10:45 a.m. when a man approached them and made anti-Semitic remarks. Zavadsky, who is Jewish, was wearing an Israel Defense Forces sweatshirt and the man punched him several times when he refused to take it off, according to the New York Post.

EMS treated Zavadsky at the scene. NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

Cops said the suspect is 5-foot-10, has a light complexion and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.