Cast of TV show praised for helping injured teen

Cast members of the Amazon TV series “Gravesend” were honored Nov. 29 for helping a teen who was hit by a car three weeks earlier.

Councilmember Mark Treyger presented citations to actors Will DeMeo, John Camera and Evan Sumner and local residents Anthony Guarino and Johnathan Agudelo.

Councilmember Mark Treyger gives a City Council citation to “Gravesend” star Will DeMeo. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The ceremony was held on Avenue X and West Second Street. The show was filming nearby on Nov. 8 when an 80-year-old woman in a 2005 Chevrolet hit another car, which then hit and trapped a 14-year-old boy and his dog. The actors and residents helped to lift the car off them.

The boy remains in critical but stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

“We pray for him to have a full and speedy recovery,” Treyger said. “We’re hoping for a full holiday miracle for him and his family.”