Council OKs renaming streets for Ahmad Jaber and Joseph Joyce

The City Council passed legislation Dec. 15 to rename two Bay Ridge streets for well-known residents. Councilmember Justin Brannan sponsored the bills and Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign them into law.

Fifth Avenue between Ovington Avenue and 72nd Street will be co-named “Dr. Ahmad Jaber Way,” and Third Avenue between 79th and 80th Streets will be co-named “Joseph Joyce Way.”

Jaber was a board-certified OB-GYN with a private practice in Bay Ridge. He founded the National Arab-American Medical Association in 1975 and co-founded the Arab American Association of New York. He died in December 2020 at age 73.

Joyce, a Vietnam War veteran, owned the popular J.J. Bubbles pub for 42 years. He was a physical education teacher for disabled students in Staten Island, supported the Special Olympics and hosted fundraisers for many organizations. He died in April 2020 at age 74.