Creators of new comic book company hope to leave a ‘Legacy’

Two Bensonhurst natives recently launched their own comic book company with help from friends, fans and businesses.

Author Patrick Hickey Jr. and artist and writer John Svedese founded Legacy Comix with the intention of giving writers and artists control over their own work.

The company, which delves into noir and sci-fi superhero tales, debuted with four titles.

Hickey, the editor-in-chief, first wrote one of those titles – “Condrey” – 20 years ago and made it a reality this year with the help of artist Kieran X. Quinn. It was picked up by Virginia-based publisher Lesser Known Comics, but after four issues Hickey wanted more creative freedom.

He met Svedese and they decided to create their own company through Kickstarter. They were funded in less than five hours.

Quinn and Brooklyn-based writer Afrim Gjonbalaj round out Legacy’s roster.

Hickey, who is also an English lecturer and assistant director of Kingsborough Community College’s journalism program, is grateful to all who donated, including shops like Bulletproof Comics in Flatbush.

“It has introduced us to new readers,” he said. “That type of dual support has been instrumental to our success so far.”

Legacy’s books are influenced by comics from the ’80s and ’90s and by creators such as Todd McFarlane and Frank Miller.

“The narratives are organic and the art is polished,” Hickey said. “It’s our hope to be the vessel that gets a lot of people reconnected with comics again.”

Svedese, the chief creative officer, wants Legacy to be known as an independent publisher that cares about creators and fans.

“We don’t want to forget about our roots,” Svedese said. “Where we came from is just as important as where we’re going.

“I’m not settling on art just to publish something. I’m going to make sure the art is on point with the big guys in the industry, at the same time giving independent creatives a chance to express themselves.”

Hickey says his goal is “to connect our readers with believable characters that they feel for and to make everyone feel that comics are so much more than heroes flying around in underwear.”

To donate, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/legacycomix/legacy-comix.