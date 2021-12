An unknown person called in bomb threats against two Brooklyn schools Nov. 29.

At around 8 p.m., the caller threatened New Utrecht H.S., 1601 80th St., and Edward R. Murrow H.S., 1600 Ave. L.

Students and faculty evacuated both schools. Cops searched the areas and declared them safe.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” said a Dept. of Education spokesperson. “The NYPD quickly investigated this threat and deemed it unfounded, and the students returned to class.”