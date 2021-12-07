Fifth Avenue BID lights tree at OLPH

The Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District held its annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 3.

Despite the cold, local residents showed up outside Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 545 60th St., for goodies and entertainment.

Santa Claus with members of the Sunset Park BID and 72nd Precinct next to the trolley.Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Kids lined up around the corner, took a picture with Santa Claus inside a trolley car and received a holiday goodie bag.

Last year, the BID was unable to host its usual program due to COVID-19 restrictions, but still lit up the tree.

Santa Claus attended the ceremony. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

David Estrada, executive director of the BID, was happy that this year’s event was a return to form.

“The Sunset Park Business Improvement District is proud to sponsor community traditions like the holiday tree lighting and the winter avenue lights,” Estrada said. “We hope merchants, neighbors and shoppers feel happy when they see our bright holiday cheer during the darkest nights of winter. For the tree lighting, we’re especially thankful for support from the NYPD 72nd Precinct, and our long-time hosts, OLPH.”

Workers prep the tree before the ceremony. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Live entertainment included Sunset Park clown Payaso Pechuquin, OLPH youth singers and the cumbia group Hasta La Zeta. Empire Blue Cross/Blue Shield distributed scarves and La Snackeria NYC made sure everyone got cookies and hot cocoa.