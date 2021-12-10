Fort Hamilton Army Base’s holiday market returns

Fort Hamilton Army Base was in the Christmas spirit Dec. 3 as it held its annual Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Spectacular.

The event was open to the public and included local vendors, prayer, food, music, a visit from Santa Claus and the lighting of Fort Hamilton’s tree.

Photos courtesy of Fort Hamilton MWR

“It brought so much holiday vibes to the community and a good start for the holiday season,” the base said on Facebook.

U.S. Army Garrison Commander Col. Craig Martin greeted the crowd and thanked them for attending.

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve at Fort Hamilton,” Martin said. “Our job as an Army garrison is to serve our community and the community starts with people.”

Photos courtesy of Fort Hamilton MWR